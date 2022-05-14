Kansas City Monarchs kick off season home opener with 2021 Championship Ring ceremony

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The defending champions, The Kansas City Monarchs, kicked off the 2022 season with a championship ring ceremony during their home opener Friday.

The Kansas City Monarchs carried on the historic team’s legacy of winning baseball by clinching the 2021 Championship.

Perfect grilling and baseball weather greeted Monarchs fans at Legends Field.

“The team is great. The fans are great,” Kansas City Monarchs fan Will Lallement said. “We came to almost every game in the championship series.”

After pregame skydivers touched down and before the first pitch, the Kansas City Monarchs received their 2021 American Association of Independent Professional Baseball Championship rings.

“Very proud and blessed to be where we are,” Kansas City Monarchs Club Owner Mark Brandmeyer said. “Starting this season, hope springs eternal with baseball.”

President of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum Bob Kendrick said it’s fitting that after the club rebranded to honor the original Kansas City Monarchs founded in 1920, the current team clinched a championship.

“It’s pretty special,” Kendrick said. “These incredible young people who dedicated their season to working hard and carrying on the tradition of the winning spirit of the great Kansas City Monarchs.”

On Friday, the KC Monarchs saluted the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and Kansas City legend Buck O’Neil. Artist John Bukaty honored the Kansas City legend with a live painting of a portrait of O’Neil.

“There are young people who are learning about the legendary Kansas City Monarchs through this affiliation. They are inquisitive,” Kendrick said. “They want to know more about the history of the Monarchs.”

