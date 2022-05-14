Kansas City Entertainment: The Wizard of Oz and The Old Man and the Old Mood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Lonita Cook joined KCTV5 Saturday Morning to share her thoughts on two shows going on here in Kansas City.

For more information on the KC Repertory Theatre’s production of The Old Man and the Old Moon, click here.

To get more info on the Kansas City Ballet’s production of The Wizard of Oz, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.