FORECAST: Sunny and warm Saturday ahead of storms on Sunday

Storm Track 5
Storm Track 5(KCTV5 News)
By Alena Lee
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Plenty of sunshine today with temperatures soaring into the 80s by the afternoon. A few more clouds return tonight with a slight chance of rain possible well after sunset. A cold front will sweep through the area early Sunday triggering numerous showers and storms. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side with damaging wind and large hail as the main threats. Tornado threat is low, but not zero. Rain will clear by the afternoon and evening with temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 70s.

