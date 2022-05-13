Wife of victim in fatal hit-and-run at Arrowhead stunned man charged was released after posting $500

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) – Charges have been filed after a Chiefs fan was struck and killed last year while leaving the parking lot of Arrowhead Stadium.

A 19-year-old from Kansas City, Missouri, now faces felony charges but the wife of the victim said she feels like her husband’s memory is being disrespected.

Laurie Hickle said she can’t believe the teenage man charged in her husband’s death was able to post $500 of a $5,000 bond to get out of jail.

“When they let this boy go on a $500 bond,” Laurie Hickle said. “That is just insignificant to them. It’s some out-of-towner that got hit and it’s in the past, so c’est la vie.”

Hickle is in disbelief.

Thomas Weyer is charged with the felony of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, resulting in death.

It happened on Oct. 10, 2021 following the Bills-Chiefs game.

That’s when Steven Hickle of Wichita, Kansas, was truck near Blue Ridge Cutoff near Gate 2.

“Very sweet man,” said Laurie Hickle. “That’s why he was ultimately killed, because traffic would not stop for us. There were many of us trying to make it across the street, so he volunteered to go out to stop traffic so we could all safely pass the street.:

After being struck initially, he was hit again by another vehicle. Both vehicles left the scene.

“This young man lied in front of a judge and stated that he did not know he had run over my husband,” Hickle said. “I was there. I was right next to the car when he ran over my husband. He knew he did it. My husband flew in his eyesight. He knew he ran over my husband.”

Punishment for a class D felony, which Weyer is charged with, carries a prison term of no less than one year but not to exceed seven years and a possible $10,000 fine.

