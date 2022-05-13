Temperatures to be a bit cooler over the weekend

Skies will partially clear this afternoon leading to a very mild evening with temperatures in the 80s until sunset. That will be followed by a cooler but very comfortable evening. The weekend begins with a cool morning Saturday before mostly sunny skies push afternoon highs into the middle 80s. Rain chances arrive Sunday from the morning hours through the early afternoon. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 70s. On-and-off rain chances continue next week, as temperatures run a few degrees warmer than normal.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.