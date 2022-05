KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Marshall Police Department confirmed to KCTV5 that officers were investigating an incident involving a student from the city’s high school.

Police did not provide any more details due to the subject of the investigation being a juvenile.

Dozens of students protested at the school and in the city about the action Marshall Public Schools in relation to the incident.

We just arrived in Marshall, MO where high school students are protesting outside the school this afternoon.

Their signs read “end rape culture” and “justice for all” pic.twitter.com/55JUVOt6cd — Abby Dodge (@AbbyKCTV5) May 13, 2022

The school district released the following statement:

Today, a small group of Marshall High School students protested the district’s inaction concerning an incident that occurred over the weekend, off school property. The district has no jurisdiction in these types of incidents, but does take seriously the disruption of the educational process within and outside the building, whether during the regular school day, and before or after, and will take the necessary steps to maintain a safe environment for students and adults. The situation was defused by school officials and the Marshall Police Department. No students or adults were injured or in danger at any time. The safety and protection of all students and staff, at all times, is the top priority of MPS administration and Board of Education. The district extends appreciation to Chief Donnell and the MPD officers who were in attendance at the high school the entire day and will continue to be a daily presence at MHS.

