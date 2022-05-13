Advertisement

Pet of the Day: Ginevra

Meet Ginevra! She's a silly typical 1.5-year-old hound dog.

Meet Ginevra! She's a silly typical 1.5-year-old hound dog.

Ginny loves to run around and play with dog friends. She absolutely loves hanging out with her people friends as well!

Ginny is an energetic pup. She would love to go home with playful doggy friends! Her perfect forever family would exercise her regularly or take her to doggy daycare or Bar K. She’d love to sing to you with her cute hound dog voice!

You can apply to meet Ginny at mscrescue.org.

