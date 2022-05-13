Person sees suspect force way into neighbor’s home, calls Independence police

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) -- A suspect has been taken into custody after an Independence resident saw that person force their way into a neighbor’s home and called 911.

According to the Independence Police Department, the home invasion happened just before 11:30 a.m. in the 900 block of S. Ann St.

At that time, they received a 911 call from someone who said they’d seen the suspect approach a neighboring home and knock on the door. Once the door was opened, the suspect forced their way inside with what appeared to be a gun. The caller said that no one had come outside since then.

Officers arrived and secured the area. A short time later, both the suspect and resident came outside without incident.

Currently, the suspect is in custody. Independence police said they aren’t look for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Luckily, no injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing. No further details are available at this time.

