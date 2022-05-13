On paper, 2022 schedule for Chiefs makes history when it comes to difficulty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- Considering how active the AFC West was in free agency and the fact they would play the challenging NFC West, it was a given the Kansas City Chiefs would have a difficult schedule.

But in one area, the Chiefs schedule has already made history.

Per Elias Sports, the Kansas City Chiefs are the first team in NFL history to start an NFL season with eight straight games against teams that finished above .500 the previous year.

Their first eight opponents had a combined 85-51 record in 2021. Six of those teams made the NFL postseason:

at Arizona (11-6)

vs Los Angeles Chargers (9-8)

at Indianapolis (9-8)

at Tampa Bay (13-4)

vs. Las Vegas Raiders (10-7)

vs Buffalo Bills (11-6)

at San Francisco (10-7)

vs. Tennessee Titans (12-5)

Overall, the Chiefs have the second toughest schedule in the AFC and fifth-toughest in the entire league.

