Advertisement

On paper, 2022 schedule for Chiefs makes history when it comes to difficulty

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates after scoring on a...
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates after scoring on a touchdown run as teammate Joe Thuney (62) watches during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- Considering how active the AFC West was in free agency and the fact they would play the challenging NFC West, it was a given the Kansas City Chiefs would have a difficult schedule.

But in one area, the Chiefs schedule has already made history.

Per Elias Sports, the Kansas City Chiefs are the first team in NFL history to start an NFL season with eight straight games against teams that finished above .500 the previous year.

Their first eight opponents had a combined 85-51 record in 2021. Six of those teams made the NFL postseason:

  • at Arizona (11-6)
  • vs Los Angeles Chargers (9-8)
  • at Indianapolis (9-8)
  • at Tampa Bay (13-4)
  • vs. Las Vegas Raiders (10-7)
  • vs Buffalo Bills (11-6)
  • at San Francisco (10-7)
  • vs. Tennessee Titans (12-5)

Overall, the Chiefs have the second toughest schedule in the AFC and fifth-toughest in the entire league.

Related coverage:

Chiefs single-game tickets to be made available for purchase Friday

SCHEDULE BREAKDOWN: Chiefs face tough slate as they seek another playoff run

2022 season schedule for Chiefs revealed, several primetime appearances included

Chiefs to open up 2022 season in Arizona

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KCTV5 News Stands for You - 6 and 10 PM
Stuck in the Shelter: Adoptions decrease while number of pets coming to shelters increases
Generic.
Person sees suspect force way into neighbor’s home, calls Independence police
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has signed S.B. 84, which authorizes sports betting in the state.
Sports betting coming to Kansas
For decades, discussions about mental health were whispered. Today, however, Kansas City had...
Hundreds turn out for Mental Health KC Conference