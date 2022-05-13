Advertisement

Missouri lawmakers adopt US House districts with GOP edge

Missouri state Rep. Doug Richey points out elements of a proposed congressional redistricting...
Missouri state Rep. Doug Richey points out elements of a proposed congressional redistricting map to fellow lawmakers during a House debate on Monday, May 9, 2022, in Jefferson City, Missouri. The state Legislature faces a May 13 deadline to pass a redistricting plan before the end of its session.(AP Photo/David A. Lieb)(David A. Lieb | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Legislature has approved new congressional districts that are expected to continue Republicans’ edge in upcoming elections.

The 22-11 vote Thursday night by the Senate ended a stalemate that had dominated the legislative session.

The bill now goes to Gov. Mike Parson to become law.

After approving the bill, the Senate adjourned for the session — cutting off work on all other bills.

Missouri and New Hampshire are the only states that had not at least enacted a congressional redistricting plan based on the 2020 census.

Several other states had their plans overturned by courts for improperly favoring either Democrats or Republicans.

