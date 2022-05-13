Man wins $130k after purchasing ticket in Belton

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man is now $130,000 richer after purchasing a lottery ticket from a gas station in Belton.

According to a release from the Missouri Lottery, he won the April 21 Show Me Cash jackpot after having all five of his numbers (2, 15, 23, 24 and 38) drawn.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Casey’s General Store at 6801 E. 163rd St. in Belton.

It was the 18th of 20 Show Me Cash jackpots that have been won this year. So far, the jackpots total $2.4 million.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily just before 9 p.m. Jackpots start at $50,000 and grow until there is a winner. Tonight’s jackpot is estimated to be $255,000.

In Fiscal Year 2021, players in Cass County won more than $14.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $1.4 million in commissions and bonuses. Plus, more than $2.9 million in lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

