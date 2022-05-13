Man taken into custody after fleeing from police, being blocked by train

BATES COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been taken into custody by the authorities after he tried to flee from police but couldn’t get away due to a train blocking his path.

“A sizable amount of narcotics were recovered from the vehicle,” according to the Bates County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said this all began at about 2 p.m. when they were notified that a pursuit was coming into Missouri. Linn County, Kansas, deputies were trying to stop a gray Honda with New York tags.

The pursuit went through Amsterdam, then the suspect turn back toward Kansas near Kamp Keirsey.

Around that time, the vehicle briefly stopped and a woman got out. Linn County deputies took her into custody.

The authorities were still looking for the vehicle, which was spotted a short time later by a Bates County deputy in Drexel. Ultimately, the driver fled back into Kansas. They went north on 69 Highway until the vehicle came back into Cass County along 355th Street. Additional deputies arrived to help and the driver went back to Drexel.

At this point, the driver chose to go down a gravel road toward a set of train tracks. However, a train happened to be passing by.

The driver was forced to stop and deputies were able to block him in because of the train. Before the train completely passed by, deputies were able to pull him out of the vehicle and take him into custody.

Charges are going to be forwarded to the Bates County Prosecuting Attorney, along with any out of Kansas.

The driver already had an active warrant for assault, criminal threat, and criminal damage out of Johnson County, Kansas, with a $5,000 cash or surety bond. His mugshot does not appear to be available yet.

“Friday the 13th was not a good day for this gentleman,” the sheriff said. “How unlucky is it to lose the deputies in a pursuit into another state, then stay around the area just to have them find you again. Then you run back to your home state and, at some point, decide you’re going to go back to Missouri where you are inconvenienced by the good ol’ railroad! There is a word for that... To the Engineers on that train today: Thank you for your impeccable timing!”

