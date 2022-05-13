Advertisement

Man charged following fatal shooting near 49th & Bellefontaine

Paul Wright.
Paul Wright.(Jackson County Detention Center)
By Zoe Brown
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 60-year-old Kansas City man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, Paul Wright has been charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to court records, KCPD officers were called to the area of E. 49th Street and Bellefontaine Avenue on the morning of May 10. When they arrived, they found Terylle Gorham in a parking lot beneath a truck.

Gorham had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and there were several spent .45 caliber casings found in the area. Ultimately, Gorham died from his injuries.

Residents told police that Wright, who lived nearby, was the suspected shooter.

Witnesses told police that Wright was seen in the area with Gorham and that Wright had a gun in his waistband. Another witness told police that surveillance video from a residence showed Wright go to where the homicide happened, then walk back with what appeared to be a gun in his hand.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers did recover a .45 caliber gun from the glovebox of a vehicle that had been stopped earlier. At the time the vehicle was stopped, Wright was a passenger in the vehicle.

Prosecutors have requested a cash-only bond of $500,000.

Previous coverage:

One person dead in Brush Creek neighborhood shooting

