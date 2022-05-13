Advertisement

Man, 19, charged in fatal hit-and-run outside Arrowhead Stadium

(WIBW)
By Nick Sloan
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run outside Arrowhead Stadium.

Thomas J. Weyer has been charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident, according to documents provided by the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Steven Hickle, 66, was killed on Blue Ridge Cutoff while leaving the Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 10.

Hickle was rushed to a local hospital, but ended up dying while medical personnel were trying to save his life.

Kansas City police said Hickle was crossing Blue Ridge Cutoff from west to east when he was hit by a southbound vehicle that didn’t stop.

While lying in the roadway, he was then run over by a second vehicle that also didn’t stop.

Documents state an anonymous tip was submitted on Nov. 4, 2021 concerning a conversation about the hit-and-run. Weyer later admitted to police he was the driver of the Red Durango.

He told police he was in the second lane and stopped as Hickle crossed the roadway.

Documents state Weyer observed Hickle “step in to the middle turning lane,” where he was struck by a vehicle and was sent flying into Weyer’s lane of travel.

Weyer told police he felt a bump on the left side of his vehicle and heard people screaming.

