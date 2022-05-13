Advertisement

Local doctor with Global Care Force helps in Kyiv, Ukraine

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As Russia’s invasion into Ukraine continues, a local doctor has landed overseas to help provide supplies and support.

Dr. Gary Morsch is with Global Care Force, providing aid in the capital city of Kyiv.

He’s been treating Ukrainian citizens and soldiers affected by the war for nearly a week.

He told KCTV5 News he’s been welcomed with open arms.

“There’s so much gratitude among the Ukrainian people for the United States, for Americans, for all of us who are volunteers here,” he said. “We’re bringing in all these supplies. We feel the gratitude of the people.”

