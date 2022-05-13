Lightning may have caused house fire in Gladstone

GLADSTONE, MO (KCTV) --- Lightning may be to blame for a house fire that happened in the Northland on Friday morning.

Crews in Gladstone were dispatched to 76th Terrace on a house fire call.

The Gladstone Fire Department said the fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported.

The Kansas City Fire Department assisted with the response.

Lightning was reported in the area around the time of the fire.

