Lightning may have caused house fire in Gladstone

Lightning may be to blame for a house fire that happened in the Northland on Friday morning. (City of Gladstone)(Gladstone Fire/EMS)
By Nick Sloan
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GLADSTONE, MO (KCTV) --- Lightning may be to blame for a house fire that happened in the Northland on Friday morning.

Crews in Gladstone were dispatched to 76th Terrace on a house fire call.

The Gladstone Fire Department said the fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported.

The Kansas City Fire Department assisted with the response.

Lightning was reported in the area around the time of the fire.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

