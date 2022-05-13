Advertisement

Liberty police take 2 into custody for siphoning gas, find ‘freshly cut’ catalytic converter

The Liberty Police Department posted a picture of the suspect vehicle on social media.
The Liberty Police Department posted a picture of the suspect vehicle on social media.(Liberty Police Department)
By Zoe Brown
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) -- The Liberty Police Department unexpectedly came across a “freshly cut” catalytic converter today after two people were taken into custody for siphoning gas out of people’s tanks.

According to the police, an alert citizen called to tell them that a male driving a black Cadillac may have siphoned gas out of a vehicle at Hy-Vee. That person was later seen doing the same thing to someone’s vehicle at Lowe’s

Officers went to the area and took a male and female into custody.

Then, they saw a “freshly cut” catalytic converter inside the black Cadillac.

The police say the investigation into the incident is ongoing, pending charges.

“This is the perfect example of #SeeSomethingSaySomething,” the police department added.

