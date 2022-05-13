Large donation of vests, helmets headed to Ukraine from Kansas

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A shipment of protective equipment that includes about 300 vests and 50 helmets will be heading to Ukraine thanks to law enforcement in Kansas.

According to a press release from Kansas Senator Roger Marshall, the equipment varies in size and level of protection but it will be given to members of the military and law enforcement officials in Ukraine.

“We have all been inspired by the courage and bravery of the Ukrainian people and very few days go by in my life that somebody doesn’t ask, ‘What can we do to help the people of Ukraine?’ All this equipment is a testament of what Kansans do when we come together – more than 300 vests and 50 helmets all donated from 20 different Kansas law enforcement departments and agencies. These donations will help military and law enforcement officials in Ukraine and save lives.”

