Large donation of vests, helmets headed to Ukraine from Kansas
Thank to law enforcement in Kansas, a large donation of vests and helmets will be on its way to Ukraine soon
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A shipment of protective equipment that includes about 300 vests and 50 helmets will be heading to Ukraine thanks to law enforcement in Kansas.
According to a press release from Kansas Senator Roger Marshall, the equipment varies in size and level of protection but it will be given to members of the military and law enforcement officials in Ukraine.
