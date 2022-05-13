Johnson County Fair Parade canceled due to construction in Gardner

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - This year’s Johnson County Fair Parade has been canceled due to construction in Gardner, Kansas.

The Johnson County Fair itself will still happen, but the parade will not take place until next year.

According to a statement, the Gardner Chamber of Commerce made “the difficult decision” due to “the ongoing reconstruction of Highway 56/Main Street in downtown Gardner.”

They say there is “just too much uncertainty as to whether the parade would be able to take place as usual.”

They said that they hope the project moves along quickly, of course, but issues with the weather, supply chain, or workforce could all get in the way.

Even if the Highway 56 project was finished, they note there’s an asphalt overlay project right after that would be along the entire parade route.

They consulted with public safety officials and looked at alternate routes, but ultimately determined that it would be best to cancel this year’s parade and bring it back for 2023 when construction on Main Street is done.

“We will miss seeing the smiling faces, kids collecting candy, and businesses/politicians promoting themselves,” the statement said. “This year, we just encourage you to attend the Johnson County Fair, support 4-Hers who put hours of work into it, and enjoy the rest of the festivities.”

If you have questions, they say you can email info@gardnerchamber.com and they will get back to you.

