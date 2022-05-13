Family questions cause of Excelsior Springs man’s death in jail

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — A northwest Missouri family is seeking answers after a 21-year-old man died in a jail over the weekend.

Benjamin Chase, of Excelsior Springs, was taken into custody on Saturday on a warrant alleging weapons violations.

The Kansas City Star reports that Excelsior Springs Police Chief Gregory Dull said officers used a stun gun on Chase during a foot chase before his arrest but Chase declined medical attention.

Chase was found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced dead on Sunday afternoon.

Police say he was alone in the cell and there was no signs of foul play.

