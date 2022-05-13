Contractor taken to hospital after tree limb reportedly falls on power line

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A contractor has been taken to the hospital and some residents in KCMO are now dealing with a power outage following an incident on Friday afternoon.

This happened in the area of W. 79th Street and Summit Street.

According to a homeowner who talked to KCTV5 News, there was a contractor in a bucket truck who was cutting limbs from a tall tree when one of the limbs fell and took a power line down with it.

They said there was a small fire in their yard, as a result.

The contractor was taken to the hospital but it’s not yet known what the extent of his injuries is, if any. The homeowner did say that the man was conscious and breathing.

Currently, there is a power outage in the area that started at 2:41 p.m. and is affecting 300 customers. The estimated time of restoration is 4:30 p.m.

The boundaries of the outage are as follows: Ward Parkway on the west, 76th Street to the north, Wornall Road to the east, and 80th Street to the south.

(KCTV5 News)

