Two people, including 10-year-old, hospitalized following KCK stabbing

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - A child and an adult were hospitalized in a stabbing Friday morning in Kansas City, KS, according to police.

Officers responded at 4:58 a.m. to South 50th Street just north of Gibbs Road on a report of a stabbing. When police arrived, they found a child around the age of 10 and an adult suffering from stab wounds. They were both transported to an area hospital, where they remain stable, according to the KCK Police Department.

A little over an hour later, police found a person of interest in the case and arrested them about a block away, on South 49th Street near Steele Road.

KCK’s Major Case Unit is investigating the incident and trying to figure out exactly what happened. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). All tips remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

