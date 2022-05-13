Advertisement

CDC report: Missouri among nation’s highest for firearm morality rate

The CDC reported that Missouri had the fourth highest mortality rate in 2020.
By Greg Dailey and CNN
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Show-Me State averaged nearly 24 deaths per 100,000 Missourians in 2020, the fourth-highest number in the United States.

The CDC released data showing that the U.S. firearm homicide rate in 2020 was the highest recorded since 1994.

“The COVID-19 pandemic might have exacerbated existing social and economic stressors that increase risk for homicide and suicide, particularly among certain racial and ethnic communities,” CDC researchers wrote in their report. “In 2020, 79% of all homicides and 53% of all suicides involved firearms, according to the CDC, which is somewhat higher than during the preceding five years.”

Missouri’s 1,426 deaths due to firearms was the 11th most in the country. Texas reported 4,164, followed by California (3,449), Florida (3,041), Georgia (1,897) and Ohio (1,764).

Mississippi had the highest gun death rate at 28.6 per 100,000 people.

The FBI’s data shows a 29.4% increase in homicides between 2019 and 2020, the largest jump the agency has ever recorded.

