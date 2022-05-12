Advertisement

With a break from the heat will come storms

By Gary Amble
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The evening air will take on that summerlike feel again as the heatwave remains in place until a cold front ends the near-record streak late tonight. In the meantime, our area will push close to a record high of 93 degrees this afternoon! That will be followed by a warm and humid evening with temperatures in the 80s through the late evening hours. Clouds will increase this evening, leading to scattered showers and thunderstorms around sunrise Friday morning. While the severe threat remains low for our area, parts of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas could see a strong storm or two well after midnight. Such a storm could be capable of damaging winds or large hail. Temperatures will cool a bit Friday and Saturday but with highs still reaching the middle 80s, temperatures will still run close to 10 degrees above normal.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for Thursday
Intense heat continues Thursday, relief coming soon
Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for Thursday
FORECAST: Intense heat continues, but relief on the way
Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for Wednesday.
FORECAST: Another day in the 90s, but some cooler weather coming soon
The evening air will remain sticky with humidity levels running near 60% at sunset to well over...
Warm and humid tonight in Kansas City