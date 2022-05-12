With a break from the heat will come storms

The evening air will take on that summerlike feel again as the heatwave remains in place until a cold front ends the near-record streak late tonight. In the meantime, our area will push close to a record high of 93 degrees this afternoon! That will be followed by a warm and humid evening with temperatures in the 80s through the late evening hours. Clouds will increase this evening, leading to scattered showers and thunderstorms around sunrise Friday morning. While the severe threat remains low for our area, parts of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas could see a strong storm or two well after midnight. Such a storm could be capable of damaging winds or large hail. Temperatures will cool a bit Friday and Saturday but with highs still reaching the middle 80s, temperatures will still run close to 10 degrees above normal.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.