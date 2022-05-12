Police: Man ran others off highway in bus, lit himself on fire and ran at officers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 43-year-old Dalton, Missouri, man died Wednesday evening after lighting himself on fire.

The Chillicothe Police Department stated that on Wednesday evening, 911 dispatchers learned of a man trying to buy lighters from a business and carrying a container of flammable liquid. The “suspicious” person was driving a retired and repainted school bus.

The police department stated that a short time later, dispatchers received a phone call from a concerned driver on U.S. 65 Highway, reporting a bus driving in erratically northbound toward Chillicothe. The phone call stated the driver of the bus was speeding up, slowing down rapidly, and running other vehicles off the roadway.

Officers found the bus speeding and pulled the vehicle over in the 900 block of South Washington Street.

After police contacted the driver, he jumped up from his driver seat, ran to the back of the bus and poured flammable liquid on himself.

He then lit himself on fire and ran toward the officers. Law enforcement used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames and EMS airlifted the man to a hospital.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office stated a detective was looking into the incident as to whether there was a connection to the recent arsons in the Polo area.

The Missouri State Fire Marshall’s Office was also assisting with the investigation.

