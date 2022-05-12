One rushed to hospital following fire in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- One person has been injured in a house fire Wednesday night in Kansas City.

The fire was reported at around 7:15 p.m. at E. 39th Street and Topping Ave.

It was quickly upgraded to a two-alarm house fire.

The Kansas City, MO., Fire Department confirms one person has been rushed to the hospital.

The condition of the victim is unknown.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.