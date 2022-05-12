Advertisement

One rushed to hospital following fire in Kansas City

By Nick Sloan
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- One person has been injured in a house fire Wednesday night in Kansas City.

The fire was reported at around 7:15 p.m. at E. 39th Street and Topping Ave.

It was quickly upgraded to a two-alarm house fire.

The Kansas City, MO., Fire Department confirms one person has been rushed to the hospital.

The condition of the victim is unknown.

