Offline cooling system prompts canceled Thursday classes at DeSoto elementary school
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Unified School District No. 232 (DeSoto) has canceled classes at one of its schools due to a down air conditioning system.
The school district announced that Belmont Elementary School is closed Thursday, May 12, due to the building’s cooling system remaining offline.
All other schools in the district are operating as normal, according to USD 232.
Classes are expected to resume Friday due to lower outside temperatures, lower humidity, and predicted cloud cover, according to a release. The school district is adding portable dehumidifiers and fans in the building.
