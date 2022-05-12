North Kansas City students organize walkout in response to leaked Supreme Court opinion

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As Supreme Court justices meet for the first time since a draft opinion leaked, middle school students in North Kansas City organized a walkout in support of the landmark case.

Near the end of the school day at Northgate Middle School, students who wanted to walk out with their classmates were given the time and space to do so.

Teachers and staff stood in the crowd, observing their students. Behind the microphone were students from the age of 12 to 14 years old, talking about their reproductive rights.

“It was thrilling in the way when you’re at a sports game and you’re cheering and everyone around you is cheering,” said demonstration organizer Emerson Brown. “It’s empowering.”

Brown said her feelings about the leaked opinion are far less positive, especially at the age where she can get pregnant but can’t vote.

“It almost feels powerless,” she said. “Like this is something that can affect us and yet we have no say.”

At 12 years old Violet Mondragon was among the youngest to speak. She said her age shouldn’t define her voice.

“Honestly, heartbreaking,” Mondragon said. “We can use our voice, but there’s always going to be those people who say, ‘You’re too young to understand this.’”

One Kansas City resident heard about the walkout and was moved to show up. While watching from afar, she voiced her concern for the walkout.

“It was heartbreaking to me,” said Ange James. “I just started praying for the students, for the words that were being said.”

Students said they hope their words inspire.

“I really hope what they get out of this is that it’s okay to try,” said 8th grader Venus Osborne. “Even if you stumble, it’s okay to get back up and keep trying.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.