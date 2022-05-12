Missouri legislature passes bill to make 2026 World Cup tickets sales tax exempt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Thursday afternoon, both chambers of the Missouri General Assembly passed a bill that would make FIFA World Cup tickets for the 2026 tournament exempt from sales tax.

However, this would be if Jackson County/Kansas City is chosen as a World Cup city. So, this is seemingly in a bid to get the World Cup to come there.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson will now decide whether or not to sign it.

The bill was originally introduced by Sen. John Rizzo, who represents Independence.

Kansas City has been trying to get the World Cup to come to town for quite a while.

Last October, FIFA officials met with local leaders to discuss hosting a World Cup match in 2026.

Then, in July of 2021, there was a massive banner 90 feet tall and 90 feet wide that was hung on Main Street downtown. It said, “We want the World Cup.”

The United States is going to be hosting the men’s and women’s Rugby World Cups for first time. Kansas City, Missouri, was included in a list of cities that will “continue to pursue the opportunity to host matches in either or both Rugby World Cup tournaments.”

