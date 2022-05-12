Advertisement

Missouri lawmakers approve more charter school funding

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri charter schools are set to get a funding increase under legislation sent to the governor’s desk Thursday.

The Republican-led House voted 116-29 to pass the bill, which calls for at least $62 million more for those schools per year.

Currently, charter school funding is pulled from the local school district’s funding based on the number of students who transfer there and other factors. Charter school advocates have argued that’s not enough money.

Republican bill sponsor Rep. Doug Richey initially proposed pulling more funding from local schools to prop up charters, but critics said that would lead to a harmful cut in public school funding.

The bipartisan compromise instead pledges more money for charters while leaving public school funding untouched.

