KCPD honors department’s 119 fallen officers with memorial service
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In a moving ceremony Thursday morning, the Kansas City Police Department honored its 119 officers killed in the line of duty throughout the department’s history.
Included in the ceremony at the police department headquarters was an honor guard, bagpipers, a police helicopter flyover, addresses by family of fallen law enforcement and a 21-gun salute.
Several other family members of fallen officers were in attendance.
KCPD members read the names of the 119 KCPD officers killed in the line of duty, the first in 1881 and the last in 2001.
