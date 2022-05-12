KCPD honors department’s 119 fallen officers with memorial service

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In a moving ceremony Thursday morning, the Kansas City Police Department honored its 119 officers killed in the line of duty throughout the department’s history.

Included in the ceremony at the police department headquarters was an honor guard, bagpipers, a police helicopter flyover, addresses by family of fallen law enforcement and a 21-gun salute.

21-gun salute for fallen KCPD officers HAPPENING NOW: The Kansas City Missouri Police Department will honor its 119 officers killed in the line of duty throughout the department’s history with a Memorial Service https://www.kctv5.com/ Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Thursday, May 12, 2022

Several other family members of fallen officers were in attendance.

KCPD members read the names of the 119 KCPD officers killed in the line of duty, the first in 1881 and the last in 2001.

The Kansas City Missouri Police Department honored its 119 officers killed in the line of duty. (KCTV5)

