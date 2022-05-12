Kansas City looks for multi-billion-dollar tourism growth, as NFL Draft and World Cup bid loom

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Visit KC’s annual tourism outlook looks a little different this year, as locals get ready for some major sports events they hope will add to the city’s already-hefty $5 billion tourism industry.

Hundreds of area tourism professionals are gathering in Kansas City on Thursday to talk about how the city is recovering from the pandemic and what can be done to highlight what’s to come---such as the potential to host the 2026 World Cup. That decision is expected to come in June.

They will also touch on the new KCI terminal, along with the 2023 NFL Draft, which is expected to bring a flood of people to the metro.

“The NFL Draft certainly will put us on the map on a much bigger stage,” said Kathy Nelson, president and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission and Visit KC. “There aren’t many events, when you think about it, that could bring 350,000 people to your city over the course of a week.”

