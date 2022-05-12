Jackson County investigators confirm identities of 2 men who died following a possible murder-suicide

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Investigators have confirmed the names of two men who died following a possible murder-suicide in Oak Grove. The men are identified as Ryan Pate and Westin Covell.

Investigators tell KCTV5 News they are not currently looking for any suspects.

As friends and family grieve, deputies are examining evidence trying to determine exactly what happened on May 2.

Around 6:30 p.m. deputies were called to a home near Buckner Tarsney Road and E. Oakhill School Road for a report of shots fired.

According to a search warrant, Weston Covell lived at the home. One of his relatives reported they were called by a neighbor who heard a car pull into the driveway, yelling and then gunfire. A red Ford Explorer was seen leaving the garage and being driven away from the home.

The relative told investigators Covell was later seen on a Ring door camera at a relative’s home. When they tried to speak to him through the video doorbell, he left. They reported they saw Covell drive back to his home and enter the house.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team responded to the scene on May 2 and remained at the scene until the early morning of May 3. During that time, deputies made announcements with a loudspeaker. Then, they heard three gunshots. Deputies flew a drone with a camera attached over the home and observed what appeared to be a deceased person on the back deck.

Deputies discovered another deceased man inside the vehicle parked in the driveway. Court records show the car belonged to Ryan Pate.

“Ryan didn’t know a stranger,” Edward Amador said. “When I first met him, we just kind of clicked.”

Pate’s friends say they are still in disbelief that he is gone.

“I just had to pay my respects to him and his family,” Amador said.

Pate’s friends made “Hug Like Pate” t-shirts to remember him and show support for his family. They say Pate was known for his infectious laugh and big bear hugs.

“If you got a hug from Pate, it was something you truly felt,” Kendra Motta said. “When he hugged you, he meant it. He was kind. He was caring. Anybody that knew him was better for it.”

Court records show investigators searched the home and the vehicle that was parked in the driveway. The death investigation is ongoing.

