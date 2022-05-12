How to respond to market volatility

Income for the long run – it’s what we all aim for in retirement. But in this volatile market, there are some things you’ll want to avoid. Bill gets important advice for retirees from Jonathon McCoy of Market Advisory Group. You can submit your retirement questions at www.AskOurAdvisor.com. Your question may be answered on air. Sponsored by Market Advisory Group.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.