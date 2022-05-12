Advertisement

Happening Saturday: NASCAR’s Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway

The Heart of America 200 will be Happening at Kansas Speedway this weekend.
The Heart of America 200 will be Happening at Kansas Speedway this weekend.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Heart of America 200 will be happening in Kansas Speedway on Saturday night.

The name of the race, which reportedly consists of 134 laps on the 1.5-mile track for a distance of 201 miles, was determined through a contest hosted by AdventHealth. Jeff Sluder, Laboratory Director at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, had his entry selected as the winner out of 600 entries.

This will be AdventHealth’s first race weekend the official health care provider of Kansas Speedway.

The Heart of America 200, which will take place at 7 p.m. on May 14, is one of three races that will be held this weekend. At 1 p.m. that same day, the ARCA Menards Series will race in the Dutch Boy 150.

Then, on Sunday at 2 p.m., the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series will compete in the AdventHealth 400. Driver Ross Chastain will be driving the No. 1 AdventHealth Chevrolet, as that race is the cornerstone event for the health care provider’s first weekend in partnership with Kansas Speedway.

To kick off the race weekend, campers can join Ross Chastain on Friday, May 13 from 6-7 p.m. for a walk around Kansas Speedway’s oval.

Click here for a digital preview of the official souvenir program for this weekend. Fans will be able to purchase a copy at the track, if desired.

If you plan on going to Kansas Speedway and want to learn more about their entry policy and such, click here for a fan guide.

Click here if you’re interested in purchasing tickets.

