Governor signs bill authorizing sports betting in Kansas

In this photo from Wednesday, April 21, 2021, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during an event at...
In this photo from Wednesday, April 21, 2021, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during an event at the Statehouse in Topeka. Kan. (AP Photo/John Hanna)(John Hanna | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has signed S.B. 84, which authorizes sports betting in the state.

“State officials and others say it’s not clear yet how soon the wagering could begin,” according to the Associated Press.

The bill that the governor signed today “dedicates most of the the state’s share of revenues from the new gambling to efforts to lure the Kansas City Chiefs from Missouri to the Kansas side of the metropolitan,” the AP continues.

“The new law will allow people in the state to use cellphone or computer apps to bet on sporting events and to place bets at state-owned casinos or up to 50 other locations chosen by each casino,” the AP adds.

