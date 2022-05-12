First responders, mounted patrol join forces in 400-acre search effort to rescue injured man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 77-year-old man fell and injured himself while mushroom hunting in Bates County. What ensued was a 400-acre search the man and get him medical care.

The Bates County Sheriff’s Office stated that the county hospital only knew the man was in the area of County Road 8002, FF Highway and F Highway.

The Butler Fire Department sent multiple staff members, fire trucks and its gator search and rescue vehicle. The Sheriff’s Posse responded with search and rescue 4-wheelers, along with its mounted posse, a statement said.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers also responded with an airplane. Additional deputies responded with drones and the county-owned search and rescue horses, the sheriff’s office stated. Those drones spotted the man’s truck.

Bates County first responders helped rescue a 77-year-old man who had fallen and injured himself while mushroom hunting. (Bates County sheriff)

Two deputies saddled up horses Hank and Stetson and found the man in a heavily-wooded treed area not accessible to 4-wheelers and UTVs. They were then able to guide more rescuers and EMS, who were able to secure the man and take him to an ambulance. The man was then taken to Bates County Hospital for treatment.

The Bates County Sheriff’s Office stated the Butler Fire Department, Bates County EMS, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Bates County Hospital Dispatch, Bates County Sheriff’s Dispatch, Bates County Sheriff’s Posse and deputies all worked together in the rescue.

