Evergy reminds people to keep Mylar balloons away from power lines
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Given that it’s graduation season, Evergy wants to remind people to keep Mylar balloons away from power lines. If they don’t, they risk causing a power outage.
Mylar balloons, which typically look metallic or silvery, are often used at celebrations. However, they do conduct electricity.
As such, if they touch a power line they can short transformers, melt electric wires, and cause a power outage. All of that is a public safety risk.
Evergy said they want to wish all high school and college graduates the best, but they ask that people hold on to their balloons while celebrating.
Evergy also posted a rather electrifying video showing what can happen when a Mylar balloon touches power lines.
