Advertisement

Chiefs to open up 2022 season in Arizona

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, left, talks with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15)...
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, left, talks with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- It will be a Duel in the Desert for the first Chiefs game of the NFL season.

Kansas City will take on Arizona at 3:25 p.m. in Glendale on Sept. 11.

The Chiefs hope to start and finish their season in the desert this year, with Arizona’s State Farm Stadium in Glendale set to host Super Bowl 57 on February 12, 2023.

History is on Kansas City’s side in week one after seven straight season opening victories. Patrick Mahomes has turned in a perfect season opener stat line over his first four years, totaling 14 touchdowns, 0 interceptions and 295 yards per game in week one.

This game brings the first meeting between quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his former college head coach at Texas Tech turned Cardinals head coach, Kliff Kingsbury.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

File - On July 12, 2021, a banner on Main Street downtown that was 90 feet tall and 90 feet...
Missouri legislature passes bill to make 2026 World Cup tickets sales tax exempt
Generic.
Police engaged in standoff following fatal shooting at 34th & Forest
In this photo from Wednesday, April 21, 2021, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during an event at...
Governor signs bill authorizing sports betting in Kansas
The Heart of America 200 will be Happening at Kansas Speedway this weekend.
Happening Saturday: NASCAR’s Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway