Chiefs to open up 2022 season in Arizona

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- It will be a Duel in the Desert for the first Chiefs game of the NFL season.

Kansas City will take on Arizona at 3:25 p.m. in Glendale on Sept. 11.

The Chiefs hope to start and finish their season in the desert this year, with Arizona’s State Farm Stadium in Glendale set to host Super Bowl 57 on February 12, 2023.

History is on Kansas City’s side in week one after seven straight season opening victories. Patrick Mahomes has turned in a perfect season opener stat line over his first four years, totaling 14 touchdowns, 0 interceptions and 295 yards per game in week one.

This game brings the first meeting between quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his former college head coach at Texas Tech turned Cardinals head coach, Kliff Kingsbury.

