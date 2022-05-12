Police engaged in standoff following fatal shooting at 34th & Forest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is investigating homicide that happened on Thursday afternoon and is currently engaged in a standoff at a house nearby.

The fatal shooting happened at about 3:15 p.m. in the area of E. 34th Street and Forest Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground outside who had been fatally shot.

There are currently no details on what may have led up to the shooting.

A person of interest has been taken into custody in connection with the homicide.

However, the KCPD is currently engaged in a standoff nearby. It began shortly after 4:30 p.m.

Based on information obtained at the scene, officers think a suspect in the homicide may be inside a residence in the 3400 block of Forest.

Tactical units and negotiators are working to bring the situation to a peaceful end.

No one has been injured as a result of the standoff situation, but the public is asked to stay away from the area.

Unfortunately, as of 5 p.m., the body of the man who was fatally shot remained covered in the street as the standoff occurred.

Detectives have responded and are working to identify witnesses and gather information.

If you have information that can assist the police in their investigation of this case, you are asked to call their Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043.

