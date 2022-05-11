Advertisement

Wanted: Bobbie M. Nicholson

Her last known address was in Olathe, but her current whereabouts are unknown.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 26-year-old Bobbie M. Nicholson is wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

Nicholson is a registered sex offender in Johnson County, Kansas.

She is described as being a white woman who is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

She also has tattoos on her arms, legs, hands, and right foot.

If you have information, call 816-474-TIPS.

