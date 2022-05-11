Volunteers take on the heat to help clean up tornado damage

ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - The sun beat down on volunteers working to clean up tornado damage in Butler and Sedgwick counties on Tuesday, but the heat hasn’t stopped their efforts.

Julie Stimson, Director of Sedgwick County Emergency Management said as volunteers were out working, several private businesses, as well as the Salvation Army were out making sure they were keeping cool.

“I saw several companies, the one that just comes to mind was MeriTrust. They were out in their vehicle, stopping house by house, making sure volunteers and residents had hydration and cold water,” said Stimson.

Heavy Equipment and dump trucks have have moved into the tornado affected areas of Sedgwick County. These areas will... Posted by Sedgwick County Government on Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Dale Angleton lives in southeast Sedgwick County. He lost his home to the EF-3 tornado on April 29. He said that without help from volunteers over the last few days, he and his neighbors wouldn’t know what they would do.

“I don’t know where they get their willpower but they got it,” said Angleton.

He said about 50 to 60 volunteers were out on his neighbor’s land all morning and afternoon, and he was grateful.

“I got some disabilities that keep me from doing a whole lot. The people were so fantastic and I just can’t thank everybody enough. I just, my heart’s not that big,” said Angleton.

Another volunteer day is scheduled for Wednesday. If you would like to volunteer, arrive at 9 a.m. at the Andover United Methodist Church, 1429 N. Andover Road, to sign up. Organizers will let you know where to go. Work right now is focused on moving debris to the side of the road so it can get picked up and helping find and save any remaining belongings of tornado survivors.

For people affected by the tornado who need assistance (both in Butler and Sedgwick counties), a multi-agency resource center is open at the Andover Community Center, 1008 E. 13th Street. You must register there with the United Way and the Red Cross in order to qualify for possible financial assistance. At the center, you can also find access to other services and resources, including things like water, snacks and supplies. The resource center is open daily through May 15, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you want to help people impacted by the tornado, officials say the best donation is a monetary donation as it allows agencies like the United Way to get exactly what families need. You can do that here: TORNADO RELIEF

