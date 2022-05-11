Students allegedly assaulted by staff member at Excelsior Springs elementary school

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway after an Excelsior Springs School District staff member allegedly assaulted students at Cornerstone Elementary School.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, their investigation is separate and in addition to those carried out by the school district and the Missouri Children’s Division.

The district was determining if employees violated district policies, the children’s division was determining whether the children are safe, and the sheriff’s office is determining if criminal acts took place.

The sheriff’s office says that the initial complaint was brought by the parents of two students against a teacher at the school. The students are not part of the same family.

The parents alleged that the teacher physically assaulted the students.

The Excelsior Springs Police Department asked the sheriff’s office to take over this case on April 13, citing a conflict of interest.

Since then, parents of two other students have contacted sheriff’s office detectives with concerns about how their children were being treated.

The school district is cooperating with the investigation.

The sheriff’s office said they are committed to thoroughly investigating these allegations. Once their investigation is over, the sheriff’s office and school district will announce the results together.

“Both entities want to be transparent with District families and ensure the safety of children while also ensuring the right to due process for everyone involved,” the sheriff’s office said. “Communication released from the District last week accurately stated their internal investigation and the Children’s Division’s investigation had concluded. The Sheriff’s Office’s criminal investigation remains ongoing.”

