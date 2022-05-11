reStart program washes clothes for homeless while giving them a free meal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - reStart’s new program “Free Wash Wednesdays” is giving the homeless an opportunity for a fresh start.

Every week, a local laundromat opens its doors for the program. This week, Gates Plaza Ultra Wash becomes a safe haven for those who just want clean clothes.

Free Wash Wednesdays is only a few months old, but it’s already making a big impact. Every week, those with reStart go to homeless camps and other areas, offering to bring people in to have their clothes wash. Once they come in, everything is done for free, and they even get a free meal.

Carol Vlahos with reStart oversees the program. She started one in Seattle, and told KCTV5 she’s hoping to do more of this in Kansas City. She said it’s a simple act that gives the homeless the dignity they deserve.

“Just to come in and do my own laundry, the way I want to do it. Fold it the way I want to fold it. That says a lot,” she said. “It’s giving them some sort of normalcy that they don’t have every day.”

Free Wash Wednesdays runs every week from noon to 4 p.m.

Reporter Taylor Johnson reported live on the event Wednesday morning prior to this week’s Free Wash Wednesday. See that video above. Click here for reStart’s website, where they have more information on the organization and how to get a hold of volunteers.

