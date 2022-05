Woody is obviously pretty darn handsome, with that beautiful fur and those baby blues!

This 3-year-old Siamese kitty is very outgoing, sweet and affectionate.

Woody is looking to be your BFF but would need to be your “one and only” cat.

For more information, visit the website for the Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter.

