Person hospitalized with critical injuries following crash in Lenexa

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - A person was taken to the hospital in critical condition following a crash on northbound K-7 in Lenexa this afternoon.

The police are looking to the rollover accident, which happened just before 3 p.m. north of K-10.

When police arrived, they found the vehicle flipped over in a nearby ditch.

Currently, police think this was a single-vehicle accident.

No further details are available at this time.

