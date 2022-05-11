Advertisement

Person hospitalized with critical injuries following crash in Lenexa

One person was critically injured in a single-vehicle, rollover crash that happened today.
One person was critically injured in a single-vehicle, rollover crash that happened today.(KCTV5 News)
By Zoe Brown
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - A person was taken to the hospital in critical condition following a crash on northbound K-7 in Lenexa this afternoon.

The police are looking to the rollover accident, which happened just before 3 p.m. north of K-10.

When police arrived, they found the vehicle flipped over in a nearby ditch.

Currently, police think this was a single-vehicle accident.

No further details are available at this time.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

There is a new Barnes & Noble store in the KC Metro for the first time in 14 years. You can...
After 14 years, Barnes & Noble opens new location in KC metro
Jason Westrem, from Houston Lake, Missouri, entered the plea Wednesday to attempted...
Jason Westrem pleads no contest in random shooting at drivers near Leavenworth’s Centennial Bridge
Gerald Mitchell.
Kansas City police looking for missing man not heard from since Sunday
In this Monday, May 14, 2018 photo, betting odds are displayed on a board in a sports book in...
Governor hedges bets on sports gambling bill