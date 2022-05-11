Person hospitalized with critical injuries following crash in Lenexa
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - A person was taken to the hospital in critical condition following a crash on northbound K-7 in Lenexa this afternoon.
The police are looking to the rollover accident, which happened just before 3 p.m. north of K-10.
When police arrived, they found the vehicle flipped over in a nearby ditch.
Currently, police think this was a single-vehicle accident.
No further details are available at this time.
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.