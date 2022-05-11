Missouri sets new record high for gas prices

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - AAA reports that the statewide average for gas prices in Missouri has set a new record.

The statewide average for gas prices is now at $3.98 a gallon for regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Missouri Weekend Gas Watch. That’s up 16 cents from this time last week, and $1.24 more than this time last year.

Drivers on the east side of the state are paying higher on average, with an average gallon of gas costing $4.10 in St. Louis. In St. Joe, gas is the least expensive on average at $3.89.

This new record in the state surpasses the old high of $3.94 which was set on July 16, 2008.

“Volatility in the global oil market has set the stage for rollercoaster pump prices to start the summer driving season,” said AAA Spokesperson Nick Chabarria. “While there is no magic wand to wave to increase a vehicle’s fuel economy, drivers should look for ways to increase their miles per gallon like regular vehicle maintenance and defensive driving habits.”

Nationally, the price for an average gallon of gas is $4.40.

