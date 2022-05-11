Man arrested after bringing personal arsenal to Missouri Capitol for Gov. Mike Parson to view

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man tried to bring a duffel bag with an assault pistol and nearly 80 rounds of ammunition inside the Missouri State Capitol building to “show to the governor.”

According to court documents, Alok Kumar Rohra showed up at the State Capitol before 10 a.m. Tuesday and told an officer he had a gun in his bag to show to Governor Mike Parson.

Officers found Rohra to be a felon and shouldn’t be in possession of a firearm. Rohra allowed officers to check his car and the duffle bag. They found a black Kel-Tec PLR-16, two 20-round boxes of .223 ammo, a rifle magazine with 31 rounds and another magazine with eight rounds. He also had a military-style bowie knife.

Rohra was arrested and taken to Cole County jail for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Court documents say Rohra has mental health issues and an extensive criminal history. No other information was released.

