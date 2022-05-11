Advertisement

Lee’s Summit man sentenced for involuntary manslaughter after drug deal gone wrong

Cody Nichols was sentenced to 24 years for involuntary manslaughter and aggravated battery
By Jackson Hicks
Published: May. 11, 2022
LEAVENWORTH, Ks. (KCTV) - A Lee’s Summit man will spend the next 24 years in jail for killing a person in an attempted drug deal.

Cody Joseph Nichols, 21, was sentenced on Wednesday to 286 months for involuntary manslaughter and aggravated battery.

According to the Leavenworth County attorney’s office, Nichols traveled to Leavenworth in July of 2020 in a stolen Nissan Pathfinder to trade it for money and drugs.

In Leavenworth, he connected with Sanquan Brooks and Collin Ireland near the 700 block of North 13th Terrace. During the transaction, Nichols brandished a firearm and so did Brooks. Witnesses heard gunshots, and it was found that Nichols shot Brooks five times with a semiautomatic handgun. Nichols also shot Ireland in the right arm before fleeing the scene.

Brooks died at the scene, while Ireland fled the scene in the stolen Pathfinder. He was located by Leavenworth police at St. John’s Hospital where he had gone to seek treatment for the gunshot.

Nichols was sentenced to 243 months for involuntary manslaughter and 43 months for aggravated batter. These sentences will run back-to-back. He also received 9 months for felon in possession of a firearm, but that will run concurrently with the two other charges.

