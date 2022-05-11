Lawrence police collecting comfort items for abused children

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Lawrence police say stuffed animals and other comfort items are being collected for children who have experienced abuse and been traumatized by crime.

The police department posted a picture on Twitter of some of the comfort items that have been dropped off so far.

Comfort items aren’t just stuffed animals. They can also be action figures, journals, coloring books, etc.

The police department said that their Special Victims Unit and the Children’s Advocacy Center of Douglas County give the items to young people who are there, recounting their experiences of abuse.

If you would like to donate a comfort item, you can leave it at the front door of the Children’s Advocacy Center between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. It is located in Lawrence at 2518 Ridge Court, Suite #200.

They request that people only donate items that are new.

If you have questions, you can call the advocacy center at 785-592-3160.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.