Advertisement

Lawrence police collecting comfort items for abused children

Comfort items are being collected for children in Douglas County who have experienced abuse.
Comfort items are being collected for children in Douglas County who have experienced abuse.(Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department)
By Zoe Brown
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Lawrence police say stuffed animals and other comfort items are being collected for children who have experienced abuse and been traumatized by crime.

The police department posted a picture on Twitter of some of the comfort items that have been dropped off so far.

Comfort items aren’t just stuffed animals. They can also be action figures, journals, coloring books, etc.

The police department said that their Special Victims Unit and the Children’s Advocacy Center of Douglas County give the items to young people who are there, recounting their experiences of abuse.

If you would like to donate a comfort item, you can leave it at the front door of the Children’s Advocacy Center between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. It is located in Lawrence at 2518 Ridge Court, Suite #200.

They request that people only donate items that are new.

If you have questions, you can call the advocacy center at 785-592-3160.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Kansas City Zoo says Mufasa was a member of the family and will be greatly missed.
Kansas City Zoo mourns loss of 20-year-old lion
Generic.
JCDHE clinic in Mission to reopen May 9 after closing during pandemic
On this May 4th, The Force was with two lucky pigs who were granted clemency to kick off the...
Pigs pardoned to kick off Kansas City BBQ Festival
Operation Wildlife is asking for donations as they work to take care of more than 300 animals,...
Operation Wildlife asks for donations after taking in ‘huge number of animals’ due to weather